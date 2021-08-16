Zambia’s opposition leader Hichilema is president-elect

Hakainde Hichilema

Zambia’s opposition leader and businessman Hakainde Hichilema who was early August 16, 2021 declared president-elect after beating incumbent Edgar Lungu.

Photo credit: Patrick Meinhardt | AFP

By  Michael Chawe

Correspondent in Lusaka, Zambia

Nation Media Group

Lusaka

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.