Zambia polls: Opposition leader Hakainde Hichelema takes an early lead

Hakainde Hichilema

United Party for National Development (UPND) Presidential candidate Hakainde Hichilema casts his vote on Zambia's general elections in Lusaka, Zambia on August 12, 2021.

Photo credit: James Kunda |AFP

By  Kitsepile Nyathi

Zimbabwe Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichelema on Saturday took an early lead over President Edgar Lungu in the country’s closely contested presidential election, the electoral commission announced.

