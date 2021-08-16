Zambia election: Edgar Lungu concedes defeat

Zambia election, Edgar Lungu

Supporters of Zambian President elect for the opposition party United Party for National Development (UPND) Hakainde Hichilema remove a poster of the former president Edgar Lungu from a pole in Lusaka, on August 16, 2021.


Photo credit: Marco Longari | AFP

By  Michael Chawe  &  Xinhua

What you need to know:

  • The Zambian leader said he accepts the results of the August 12 elections and that he will peacefully hand over power in line with the country's Constitution.

Lusaka,

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.