Ethiopia urged to release detained journalists in Tigray

Journalist

A journalist at work. 

Photo credit: File
logo

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

Ethiopian authorities on Wednesday released a BBC reporter and several other media workers detained in the past few days by the military in the war-torn northern Tigray region.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Catholic doctors say Covid vaccine ' not necessary'

  2. Kenya records 528 new Covid-19 cases

  3. Locust crisis calm in East Africa, says Fao

  4. Covid-19 vaccine: First jab to be administered on Friday

  5. Echesa should be arrested, says Chebukati

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.