Four media workers arrested in Ethiopia's Tigray

Tigray

Ethiopian soldiers stand on guard at Mai Aini refugee camp.

Photo credit: Eduardo Soteras | AFP

By  AFP

Four media workers in Ethiopia's conflict-wracked Tigray region, including a translator working for Agence France-Presse, have been arrested and detained, their families and employers said. 

