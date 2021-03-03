A bid 'to exterminate us': Tigrayans recount massacre by Eritrean troops

Tigray

People mourn the victims of a massacre allegedly perpetrated by Eritrean Soldiers in the village of Dengolat, North of Mekele, the capital of Tigray on February 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Eduardo Soteras | AFP

By  AFP

It was well before noon, yet Beyenesh Tekleyohannes's house had already been buzzing for hours: more than 30 guests were singing, praying and sharing plates of shiro stew and lentils in honour of a major Orthodox Christian holiday.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid update: 331 new cases as vaccines arrive

  2. Mutemi’s removal from MCK board irregular, Ogeto tells MPs

  3. US urges Kenya to address crisis in Ethiopia’s Tigray region

  4. IEBC sets date for Garissa, Bonchari and Juja mini-polls

  5. More than 25 priests, 60 nuns die in Tanzania

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.