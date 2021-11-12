Ethiopia sets out terms of possible talks with Tigray rebels

Abiy Ahmed

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Foreign ministry outlines three conditions for possible talks with Tigray rebels, one of which TPLF had said is "an absolute non-starter".

Ethiopia on Thursday outlined conditions for possible talks with rebels from the country's war-hit Tigray region, following days of frantic diplomatic efforts by international envoys to head off another surge in fighting.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.