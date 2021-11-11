What lies ahead for Ethiopia as war enters second year

Tigray memorial

A man holds a candle during a memorial service for the victims of the Tigray conflict organized by the city administration, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on November 3, 2021. 
 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The TPLF says it has captured the strategic towns of Dessie and Kombolcha in the Amhara region and is now approaching Ataye, 270 kilometres from the capital. 
  • The OLA's control of some territory in Oromia, Ethiopia's largest region which surrounds Addis Ababa, will likely make this even easier.

It was meant to be a swift military operation, but Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's November 2020 offensive in Tigray now threatens to unleash instability across the country, as fears grow of a rebel advance on Addis Ababa.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.