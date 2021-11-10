Tigray rebels raped, beat women in Ethiopia war: Amnesty

Berhan (not her real name) 30, originally from Edaga Hamus, sits at her bed in a hospital in Mekele, on February 27, 2021. She was raped by fighters on three different occasions.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Tigrayan rebels raped, robbed and beat up several women during an attack on a town in Ethiopia's Amhara region, Amnesty International said on Wednesday, the latest disturbing testimony from the year-long conflict.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.