Local UN staff arrested in Ethiopia: Humanitarian sources

Abiy Ahmend

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Photo credit: Amanuel Sileshi | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Lawyers say arbitrary detentions of ethnic Tigrayans -- commonplace during the war -- have spiked in the last week, ensnaring thousands.
  • Law enforcement officials describe such detentions as part of a legitimate crackdown on the TPLF and OLA.

Update: Sixteen Ethiopian nationals working for the United Nations remain detained after a roundup by authorities while six others have been released, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Tuesday.

