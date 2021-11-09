Leader of Ethiopia's Oromo rebels predicts victory 'very soon'

Oromo flags

Demonstrators hold Oromo flags in St Paul, Minnesota on July 1, 2020.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

A rebel leader fighting Ethiopia's government has said his troops are near the capital and preparing another attack, predicting the war will end "very soon" as diplomats rush to negotiate a ceasefire.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.