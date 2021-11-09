Safaricom evacuates staff from Ethiopia amid unrest

Addis Ababa city

A view of Addis Ababa city.

Photo credit: File | Cyril Ndegeya | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Ngugi

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government, which has been embroiled in a year-long war against the Tigrayan forces, has promised to keep fighting despite calls for a ceasefire.

Safaricom has evacuated some of its employees from Ethiopia because of armed conflict and civil unrest in what could disrupt the firm’s operations in the populous nation.

