Ethiopia 'siege' of Tigray hampering help for rape victims: HRW

Tigray conflict

Ethiopians fleeing intense fighting in their homeland of Tigray gather in the bordering Sudanese village 8 on November 13, 2020.

Photo credit: Ebrahim HAMID | AFP

By  AFP

The Ethiopian government's "effective siege" of Tigray is preventing victims of rape committed by warring parties during the year-long conflict of getting access to health care, Human Rights Watch charged in a report Wednesday.

