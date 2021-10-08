Could Covid-19 result in a 'brain gain' for Africa?

bird-logo

By  Conrad Onyango

Bird

What you need to know:


The continent's brightest science students are engaging far more with their African alma-maters, bolstering the quality of academic literature as the Covid-19 pandemic creates new demand for high-end medical research and raising the possibility of a "brain gain" as top students return to the continent.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.