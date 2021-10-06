Child soldiers liberated in Mozambique, says UN

A general view of a main street in Palma District, in Cabo Delgado, Northern Mozambique.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Government forces have rescued abducted children who were forcefully recruited by the Al-Shabab jihadist group in northern Mozambique, the United Nations said Tuesday.

