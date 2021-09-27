SADC troops kill 17 terrorists in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado

The Southern African Mission in Mozambique (Samim) has killed 17 terrorists operating in Cabo Delgado province after their base in Chitama was destroyed, the mission said Sunday in a statement.

The Saturday battle in Chitama also left one of Samim members dead and three others injured. The injured soldiers are said to be recovering well, the mission’s statement adds.

According to the statement, the forces on Sunday engaged in a gun battle with another group of terrorists south of Messalo River. One insurgent was killed and three rifles recovered. Another terrorist has also been captured and is being questioned.

In July, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries started deploying forces to assist the Mozambican Defence Force fight insurgency and terrorism in the northern region.

Troops

Rwanda was the first to send 1,000 troops to Mozambique. Botswana followed with a contingent of 296 while South Africa deployed 1,500 soldiers.

Zimbabwe also sent 304 military instructors to train Mozambican soldiers to fight the insurgents.

Apart from Botswana, South Africa and Zimbabwe, Angola also forms part of the Samim.

By the end of July, Rwandan soldiers said they had fought a series of engagements against the extremists, resulting in the deaths of at least 30 insurgents.

On August 8, Rwandan forces took control of the key northern port of Mocimboa da Praia from the extremist militants.

“Rwanda will continue to be a good partner, a good friend to Mozambique,” Rwandan President Paul Kagame said Saturday in Cabo Delgado’s capital Pemba.