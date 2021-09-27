SADC troops kill 17 terrorists in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado

Cabo Delgado

Mozambican soldiers in Pemba, Cabo Delgado province. SADC forces on September 25, 2021 killed 17 terrorists operating in Cabo Delgado province.

Photo credit: Simon Wohlfahrt | AFP

By  Arnaldo Vieira

The Southern African Mission in Mozambique (Samim) has killed 17 terrorists operating in Cabo Delgado province after their base in Chitama was destroyed, the mission said Sunday in a statement.

