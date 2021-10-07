President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to stop South Africa’s rogue spies

The spy agencies were weakened during former president Jacob Zuma’s term.

By  The Conversation

The parliament of South Africa’s oversight committee on intelligence recently tabled its 2019/2020 annual report. The engrossing and depressing read documents the failings of the country’s spy agencies in unflinching detail. If not addressed, these failings may leave the country exposed to even more serious crime and national security threats than it has faced already.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.