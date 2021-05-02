Children will bear consequences of war in Great Lakes region   

Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta (right) and João Samuel Caholo, the Executive Secretary of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region at State House, Nairobi, on April 27, 2021.

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

Children born today in the Great Lakes Region will suffer the consequences of persistent violence even if fighting stopped now. This signals a long-term impact on communities battered by fighting.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Somalia polls: PM accepts new role

  2. PRIME Orengo is a traitor, claim Raila allies

  3. Sierra Leone Cabinet reshuffle 'demotes' President's teacher

  4. PRIME Kitengela quartet: Detectives pursue rogue officer clue

  5. PRIME From Mboya to Atwoli, labour movement has been the training ground for politicos

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.