DRC's Felix Tshisekedi scores approvals on his new Cabinet

Patrick Ilunga

Patrick Ilunga

Correspondent in Kinshasa

  • Germany, Belgium, Canada, South Korea, Spain, United States, France, Greece, Italy, Japan, Norway, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Sweden, Switzerland, and the European Union welcomed the fact that “the government will now respond quickly to the aspirations of the Congolese people.”

DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi has received endorsements for his new Cabinet in what signals further harmony in his administration, four months after a coalition with his predecessor collapsed.

