Italian ambassador Luca Attanasio killed in DR Congo attack

Ambassador Luca Attanasio

An undated black and white photo handout on February 22, 2021 by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs shows Italy's ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Luca Attanasio.
 

Photo credit: Handout | Italian Foreign Ministry | AFP
Patrick Ilunga

By  Patrick Ilunga  &  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Attanasio joined the Italian diplomatic service in 2003 and served previously in Switzerland, Morocco and Nigeria.
  • He was hailed as "a man gifted with uncommon courage, humanity and professionalism" by Emanuela Del Re, who was deputy foreign minister from 2018 until last month.

Italian Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Luca Attanasio, was killed Monday morning in an ambush by armed groups north of Goma, in the province of North Kivu.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. DR Congo accuses Rwandan Hutu rebels of killing Italian envoy

  2. Wife of Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' arrested at US airport

  3. US passes 500,000 Covid deaths

  4. Juja MP dies in Nairobi

  5. S.Africa's anti-graft panel seeks two-year jail for Zuma

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.