Defiant Sudanese march against bloody coup

Sudan protests

Sudanese protesters use bricks and tyres to block 60th Street in the capital Khartoum, to denounce overnight detentions by the army of members of Sudan's government, on October 25, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Khartoum  

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.