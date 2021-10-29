Sudanese vow to keep up protests after deadly clashes

Sudan protests

Supporters of the Umma Party, Sudan's largest political party, chant slogans during a protest against a military coup that overthrew the transition to civilian rule, on October 29, 2021 in the capital Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman. 

Photo credit: Ebrahim Hamid | AFP

By  AFP

Khartoum

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.