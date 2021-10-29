Opposition to Sudan military coup grows

Sudan coup

Sudanese people protest against a military coup that overthrew the transition to civilian rule, on October 25, 2021 in the capital Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

The decision by Sudan's Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to dissolve the country's government this week sparked angry street protests but he is also facing mounting opposition on multiple other fronts.

