32 suspects to be charged over female motorist assault

Boda-boda riders

Boda-boda riders on Kimathi Street, Nairobi, last October. A shocking video doing the rounds on social media of a boda boda gang assaulting a female motorist in broad daylight on Prof Wangari Maathai Road, Nairobi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Hilary Kimuyu  &  Mary Wambui

Police have arrested over 200 riders in Nairobi Central Business District as the crack down on the sector intensifies following sexual assault of female motorist along Wangari Maathai road,   Police Inspector General  Hillary Mutyambai says.

