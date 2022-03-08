32 suspects to be charged over female motorist assault

Police have arrested over 200 riders in Nairobi Central Business District as the crack down on the sector intensifies following sexual assault of female motorist along Wangari Maathai road, Police Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai says.

This comes even Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso confirmed that an additional 16 suspects have been arrested with 7 more motorbikes impounded over the assault of female motorist in Nairobi.

"We shall be arraigning these suspects in court today," Mr Shioso said.

Joshua Omukatta, the Nairobi Area traffic Commandant also said the 16 were arrested in connection to the Friday incident and have been handed to DCI Parklands for interrogation.

"We have also arrested 37 others separately for violating normal traffic rules. They shall be arraigned in court this morning," Mr Omukatta said.

Police are hunting for all riders who were caught on camera assaulting the woman in a bid to have them prosecuted in court.

Several government agencies and Human Rights bodies have condemned the act and pledged to assist the woman get psycho-social support and witness protection as investigations into the matter proceed.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights chairperson Roselune Odede called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to give a directive on regulation of the sector and the importance of safeguarding human rights and the rule of law at all times.

“If necessary, then a rapid response to ensure that within the shortest time possible, records of all boda boda riders are centralized, updated and verified for ease of accountability moving forward,” she said.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) pledged to support investigative agencies in nailing the culprits.