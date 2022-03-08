A sector gone rogue: Dear Hillary Mutyambai, stop this boda boda madness now!

Boda-boda riders

Boda-boda riders on Kimathi Street, Nairobi, last October. A shocking video doing the rounds on social media of a boda boda gang assaulting a female motorist in broad daylight on Prof Wangari Maathai Road, Nairobi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

Dear Hilary Mutyambai, stop this madness now!

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.