15 terrorist attacks, 37 dead: Lamu’s deadliest year

Lamu County has suffered a spate of terrorist attacks which prompted the national government to commission a multi-agency security operation aimed at flushing out Al-Shabaab militants in Boni Forest near the Somali border.

The frequent attacks have raised suspicion among leaders and residents of Lamu. Questions are being asked about whether locals are involved in the mayhem.

The Ministry of Interior has released the names of suspected criminals behind the attacks.

The initial list was of terror suspects, some of whom have been wanted for a long time. In the latest list, influential leaders, including clerics who are alleged to have incited communities against each other have been mentioned.

The security operation was launched in September 2015, a year after Lamu witnessed its worst terrorist attack on June 15, 2014 that left at least 90 people dead and property worth millions of shillings destroyed in Mpeketoni and Kibaoni towns in one night.

A year passed after the security operation was enforced, and a sense of calm began returning in the area. Between 2018 and 2021, Lamu County enjoyed peace.

However, there have been troubling signs in 2023, which has seen a string of attacks in the region.

Local residents and security officials interviewed by “Saturday Nation”, particularly in Lamu West, admitted that 2023 has been the worst for them.

Lamu has witnessed horrific and frequent terror attacks and killings. This has left locals questioning the efficiency of the multi-agency security operation in Boni Forest.

In 2022, six terror attacks were reported in Lamu; 17 people were killed by Al Shabaab militants who also burnt 11 houses mostly in villages in Lamu West.Security officials were among the dead.

Two killed in suspected Shabaab attack, bringing number to 13

In contrast, this year started relatively peacefully, and residents never thought that it would turn out to be a deadly one.

There have been 15 terror attacks reported so far this year: 37 people have been killed, among them security agents. Thirty-six houses have been burnt, including a church. Majority of the cases happened in Lamu West.

Things worsened in June. On June 13, 2023 eight special unit officers were killed when their patrol car ran over a landmine suspected to have been planted by militants at Bodhei on the Lamu-Garissa border.

On the same day, another team of security agents escaped unhurt after their vehicle ran over an improvised explosive device (IED) in Mararani in Boni Forest.

On June 18, two Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers died when their vehicle ran over an IED at Mlima Faru along the Witu-Pandanguo road.

The soldiers were on a rescue mission after several General Service Unit officers were attacked by suspected terrorists in the area, but escaped unhurt.

On June 24, five people were beheaded and six houses torched when militants raided Salama and Juhudi villages at night.

On July 12, one person was killed and five houses were burnt when militants ambushed villagers at night in Salama Block 17.

On August 1, two people including Hindi Ward Representative James Njaaga's wife were killed. The MCA and 10 other people were injured when terrorists shot randomly at commuters plying the Lamu-Witu-Garsen route at Mwembeni area between Nyongoro and Lango la Simba.

On August 15, terrorists shot at passing vehicles in Koreni and along the Hindi-Bar'goni road. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

On August 21, eight houses and a church were burnt by terrorists in Salama village, Lamu West. The terrorists also tried to force their way into the Pandanguo GSU camp but were repulsed.

The following morning of August 22, militants waylaid vehicles along the Lamu-Witu-Garsen road at Lango la Simba and hacked to death a driver and his co-driver. They burnt the lorry and fled into a nearby forest.

On August 24, heavily armed terrorists raided Juhudi Primary School Internally Displaced People’s camp at dawn. However, security officials guarding tha camp repulsed them. A National Police Reservist (NPR) suffered a gunshot wound on the left shoulder during the attack

On September 10, several KDF soldiers were killed and scores others were injured when their vehicle ran over an IED on the Milimani-Baure road inside the dense Boni Forest. The vehicle was extensively damaged.

In September 20, a 51-year-old gateman at Majembeni Primary School was taken captive by Al-Shabaab militants and was later beheaded at his homestead in Widho-Mashambani, Lamu West.

On November 25, John Thuo, 72, was killed when heavily armed attackers raided Marafa and Poromoko villages at night. Ten houses were burnt.

The latest killing happened on December 5, when heavily armed attackers raided Poromoko village and beheaded a 48-year-old man identified as Muthemi Funga.

Joseph Njoroge Ngige, the chair of Juhudi Primary School IDP camp in Lamu West, urged the government to step up the fight against Al-Shabaab.

"We have suffered a lot this year. We have seen our neighbours, brothers and sons being killed by terrorists. We pray that the government does something tangible and restores peace," he said .

Margaret Anyango, a resident of Salama, is hopeful of change.