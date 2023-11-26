72-year-old man beheaded by suspected Al-Shabaab militants in Lamu

A 72-year-old man was beheaded on Saturday evening by suspected Al-Shabaab militants in Marafa and Poromoko villages in Lamu County.

Local administrators who spoke to Nation.Africa on Sunday on condition of anonymity, said the incident happened when the heavily-armed assailants raided the two villages around 9pm. The attackers also torched atleast 10 houses.

In Marafa village, the attackers torched four houses and beheaded the 72-year-old man, identified as John Thuo.

They then proceeded to the neighbouring village of Poromoko where they razed down six houses, slaughtered chicken and stole household items. One of the torched houses belonged to a National Police Reservist.

Beheaded by assailants

"A group of heavily armed men raided Poromoko and Marafa villages at night. They descended on one of the homesteads, belonging to an NPR and started torching houses. People the from the neighborhood fled leaving behind their houses on fire. The assailants also slaughtered chicken and goats and took off with the meat plus other foodstuff," a senior security officer said.

According to a police report on the incident, one motorcycle was burnt and in one farm, the raiders destroyed and uprooted maize. The report also listed eight individuals whose houses were torched.

The attack comes three months after a similar one in Widho-Mashambani in Lamu West in an incident that saw gateman at Majembeni Primary School George being taken hostage and beheaded by the assailants at his homestead.

During the incident, seven houses were torched, chicken and goats slaughtered before the attackers retreated to Boni Forest.

Repeated attacks

In recent months, Lamu County has witnessed repeated attacks by suspected Al Shabaab militants.

Between June and September this year, more than 30 people, including security officers and civilians, have been killed by the attackers and more than 20 houses and a church torched in the County.

Salama, Juhudi, Widho, Mashogoni, Mlima Faru, Pandanguo, Nyongoro and Lango la Simba in Lamu West have been the worst hit villages.