Police officers killed in Garissa by Al-Shaabab ahead of exams

At least four security officers were killed in Garissa County hours ahead of the national examination kick-off.

All four were killed after their vehicle was hit by an explosive planted on the road by suspected Al-Shabaab militants according to security agents.

Garissa County Commissioner Solomon Chesut said the latest incident was this morning at about 6 am.

“This morning our officers from Hagar Dam GSU camp while on patrol ran over an Improvised Explosive Device that left one of them dead and two others injured,” he said.

According to Mr Chesut, the team was patrolling the Dadaab Fafi road when the incident happened.

“These officers were not part of the team deployed to secure the examinations but were on routine security patrol when their vehicle was hit,” Mr Chesut said. The injured officers have since been flown to Nairobi for medication.

On Sunday, three National Police Reservists (NPR) were killed after a vehicle they were travelling in was hit by an explosive at the Diso area within Fafi sub-county.

“We are set to ensure the national examinations go uninterrupted. We have put in place all the necessary security measures to ensure all terror threats are deterred,” he said.

Speaking during the opening of the examination container, Mr Chesut said enough police officers had been deployed.

“This a special county due to the Al-Shabaab challenge and the roads remain impassable but we have helicopters to help deliver examinations in border areas of Liboi, Fafi, Hulugho and Dadaab,” he said.

An optimistic County Security boss said all was set for the national examinations.

“We are set. I want to assure all stakeholders that security will be provided and we are on standby and we are expecting nothing much along the way,” he said.

Mr Adan Roble, the North Eastern Regional Director of Education said despite the rains in Mandera and Wajir, the government had provided at least six helicopters, two in each county.

“We have choppers to help us in the execution of this exercise in the region which will be used mostly in areas affected by rains and along the border where we face security challenges,” he said.

According to Mr Roble, all candidates in the region have been confirmed.

A total of 10,856 candidates will be sitting for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) in Garissa while 7,087 candidates will be sitting for the same in Wajir.

8,259 candidates are sitting for the same in Mandera county.

Another 11,056 candidates will be sitting for the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) in Garissa and another 7781 will be sitting for the same in Wajir.

In Mandera, 9241 candidates are sitting for KPSEA.