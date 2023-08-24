Shabaab militants flee into Boni forest after police, KDF overpower them

Security agents engages in a fierce gunfight with heavily armed suspected Al-Shabaab agents when the attackers attempted to raid Juhudi Primary School IDP camp in Lamu West at about 3.30am.

Lamu West Deputy County Commissioner Gabriel Kioni said the attackers tried to force their way into the camp that hosts between 100 and 150 families. They exchanged fire with Kenyan security agents for about 10 minutes, but later fled into the nearby Boni Forest when they were overpowered by a team of National police Reservists (NPR), police and Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officers.