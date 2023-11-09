Shakahola, banditry and Al-Shabaab attacks dent Ruto’s scorecard on national security

The Shakahola deaths, banditry and increased Al-Shabaab attacks have cast a shadow over President William Ruto's national security record and exposed Kenya's security weaknesses.

Questions remain over whether the terrorist attacks are the work of the Somalia-based Al-Shabaab militia or the result of local politics gone wrong.

As the clock ticks towards the December 2024 withdrawal of the African Union Transitional Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), to which Kenya contributes troops, the country is stressing the need to protect assets and investments in the north and parts of the coast.

Over the past year, Al-Shabaab attacks inside the country have intensified, raising concerns among Kenyans and prompting increased vigilance.

Information from the Interior Ministry reveals a growing network of home-grown terrorists within Al-Shabaab, with local insurgents having different ethnic profiles.

On Tuesday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki announced the release of a list of 19 terror suspects, including individuals and companies. All have seven days to present themselves for further investigation and explain why they believe they should not be listed as terrorists.

"We've unveiled 19 names of terror suspects, including individuals and companies that we feel have a link with terrorist activities in our country. Inspector-General of Police Japheth Koome has notified all suspects, who are required to show up and explain why they aren't associated with terrorism. Failure to do so within the seven-day period will lead us to declare them as terrorist associates and list their names globally," said Kindiki.

A National Police Service notice signed by IG Koome declares the intention to designate individuals as specified entities, exercising powers conferred by the Prevention of Terrorism Act.

President Ruto has vowed to intensify the fight against Al-Shabaab militants, particularly in Lamu and other counties in northern Kenya.

"We won't allow terrorists to continue lurking and causing unrest. I have issued orders to ministers to ensure militants leave Lamu and the country promptly," he stressed in Lamu.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale issued a stern warning to terror financiers and sympathisers, stressing the government's resolve. Duale appealed to local leaders to unite against Al-Shabaab, stressing that victory in this war on terror is achievable through unity and vigilance.

And with the death toll from the Shakahola sect now at 429, the National Police Service has come under fire for failing to act on intelligence about the activities of sect leader Paul Mackenzie of Good News International Ministries.

Caught off guard, the government failed to prevent deaths attributed to activities dating back to 2019.

The Senate ad hoc committee investigating the Shakahola deaths recommends investigations into possible maladministration, discourtesy, incompetence, inefficiency or ineptitude within the national government administration that contributed to the Shakahola tragedy.

President Ruto has acknowledged possible failings within government agencies and promised a thorough investigation.

"I take responsibility as President; these Shakahola murders should not have happened. I promise Kenyans that we will get to the bottom of this matter," he affirmed in a televised interview.