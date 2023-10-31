Panic as bandits 'shoot near KPSEA, KCPE exam centre' in Baringo North

Suspected bandits on Tuesday shot at KCPE and KPSEA candidates at Ng'aratuko Primary School in Baringo North.

Baringo County Police Commander Julius Kiragu confirmed the attack, indicating that the armed criminals attacked herders who were herding at a grazing field.

The county police boss told the Nation that a herder, Silas Chelimo, 29, sustained a gunshot injury on his stomach.

"The attack happened at a place called Sachang'wan and a herder was shot in the event, sustaining a gunshot injury on his stomach. Luckily, the livestock were not stolen The injured person has been rushed to the Marigat Sub-County hospital for first aid," said Mr Kiragu.

"We do not know the intention of the attack because the armed criminals shot at the herder before fleeing into the bush. We have deployed security officers to pursue the criminals."

He however disputed claims that the attack was staged some few meters from Ng'aratuko Primary School

The school headteacher told Nation they had not yet secured the examination materials when the attack occurred.

The incident happened barely 20kms from Loruk, at the border of Baringo North and Tiaty Sub-Counties where the Interior CS Kithure Kindiki was having a security meeting with the county security team.

The school has 51 candidates, 32 KCPE learners and 19 sitting for the grade six KPSEA.