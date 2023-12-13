Low-key celebration of Jamhuri Day in majority of counties

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir on Tuesday held parallel Jamhuri Day celebrations from the one led by Mombasa County Commissioner Abdirazak Jaldesa.

Most leaders in the county gave the event led by Mr Jaldesa at Mwahima Grounds in Likoni Constituency a wide berth and instead opted to spend their day attending charitable activities.

Irene Chepkemoi alias Mama Kanu, a resident of Kapenguria, West Pokot County, marches with a wheelbarrow on her head during Jamhuri Day celebration in Makutano Stadium on December 12, 2023. Photo credit: Oscar Kakai | Nation Media Group

Mr Nassir, accompanied by Kisauni MP Rashid Bedzimba, his Jomvu counterpart Badi Twalib and at least 20 Members of the County Assembly went to Mombasa Remand Prison, popularly known as Jela Baridi, where they paid fines for 18 petty offenders who were released.

There is a rift between the county government and the national government over plans to lease key instalments of the Mombasa Port to private investors.

In Taita Taveta, Governor Andrew Mwadime castigated the Coast Water Works Development Agency for disconnecting water supply to the residents last week. The water which was restored on Monday, was cut off due to a Sh688 million debt that the county government claims was inherited by Tavevo Water and Sewerage Company in 2005 when it was established.

In Kwale County, Governor Fatuma Achani and County Commissioner Michael Meru led the celebrations at Kwale Baraza Park.

"Kwale has made remarkable progress since the onset of devolution. It is our responsibility to keep supporting the current leadership, " Governor Achani said.

Many Kwale residents spent the day at beaches in Diani.

A Sengwer minority group elder Dickson Rotich clad in Kenyan flag colors with portraits of President William Ruto during Jamhuri Day celebrations in Makutano Stadium, West Pokot County on December 12, 2023. Photo credit: Oscar Kakai | Nation Media Group

In Nairobi, groups of youth, women, environmentalists and other social groups were transported by matatus from Mukuru slums to attend the Jamhuri Day celebration held at Uhuru Gardens.

There was not much activity at the usually busy Machakos Country Bus terminus in Nairobi where people board vehicles to travel upcountry. However, in the Central Business District, hawkers had a field day.

In Western Kenya, the celebrations were marred by a low turnout. Against the norm, elected leaders from the region skipped the event.

In most counties, the high cost of living, rising insecurity, flooding and a push to end drug abuse dominated speeches.

In Kisumu, there was low attendance. Many people said “There is nothing much to be happy about”, so they kept off the celebrations because of the harsh economic times.

By the time the County Commissioner, Hussein Allassow Hussein, and Kisumu Governor Prof Anyang’ Nyong’o made their way to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Sports Ground at 10.15am, the number of servicemen on parade was almost twice that of residents present. Many other elected leaders were also absent.

Kisumu County Governor Prof Anyang' Nyong'o joins a dancer during Jamhuri Day celebrations at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Sports Ground in Kisumu on December 12, 2023.

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

Governor Nyong’o said: “I know it's not an exaggeration to say that the majority of Kenyans are suffocating from the high taxes. Today, we renew our plea to the Kenya Kwanza government to re-look at its taxation regime to give the people a breathing space.”

In Siaya, the acting County Commissioner Julius Otieno assured members of the public of their security during the festive season.

Homa Bay Deputy Governor Oyugi Magwanga used the Jamhuri Day celebrations at Raila Odinga Stadium to outline some of the achievements Governor Gladys Wanga's administration has made over the last one year.





In Kisii, Governor Simba Arati and County Commissioner Tom Anjere led residents in marking the day at the Cardinal Otunga High School Grounds in Kitutu Chache South Constituency.

"Through value addition, farmers will get more returns in terms of cost value per unit of bananas and avocados sold as opposed to the trend where farmers are selling at throw-away prices, through middlemen," Mr Arati said.

In the neighbouring Nyamira County, Governor Amos Nyaribo led locals in marking the celebrations at Ekerenyo grounds in North Mugirango. The county chief said his administration, through scholarships, was supporting bright but needy students in secondary schools.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, speaking during Jamhuri Day celebrations at Good Samaritan Secondary School grounds in Mutithi, Mwea, asked the national government to allow rice farmers to buy the Mwea Rice Mills when it is offered for privatization.

“In so doing, the farmers will operate and manage the mill to be a profit-making venture, providing an avenue for the farmers to gain economic independence. As a county, we will make sure that any agreements done, will leave our rice farmers more empowered and not feeling disenfranchised,” Ms Waiguru said, adding that since farmers own 45 per cent of the mill, it was only logical that they are given the first priority to buy the 55 percent national government’s stake in the facility.

Tharaka-Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki joins Ura Gate traditional dancers during Jamhuri Day celebrations in Chuka town, Tharaka-Nithi County on December 12, 2023.

Photo credit: Alex Njeru | Nation Media Group

In Murang’a, attendance of the celebrations in all sub-county events was negligible with many residents opting to go about their hustles in search of a livelihood.

Mzee Mwaniki Ngandu,89, from Mathioya, posed: “Attend to celebrate what? An annual ritual of leadership lies that we are overcoming poverty, ignorance and disease? Where is the evidence for this 60th anniversary?”

In Meru, County Commissioner Fred Ndunga appealed to residents in areas prone to floods and landslides to move to safer grounds. In Isiolo, calls for the government to expeditiously deal with the alarming rate of unemployment and the high cost of living dominated the celebrations.

Political leaders in Laikipia County kept off the Jamhuri Day celebrations held in Ol Moran Trading Centre and at the Nanyuki Municipal Stadium. At Ol Moran where County Commissioner Joseph Kanyiri was the chief guest, not a single elected leader attended except Governor Joshua Irungu who was accompanied by several senior officials in his administration.

In Nanyuki, Deputy County Commissioner Patrick Muli led the celebrations. Tharaka-Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki and Maara MP Kareke Mbiuki implored the government to improve the economy.

In North Rift counties, particularly Baringo, Turkana, insecurity was the dominant topic. In Kitale, leaders talked about the influx of street children and rampant botched traditional circumcision rites for boys.

West Pokot County Commissioner Apollo Okello warned politicians against inciting local communities. West Pokot Governor Simon Kachapin and his deputy openly clashed on the role of leaders in the incitement cases.

In neighbouring Turkana, Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai and County Commissioner Jacob Ouma called for concerted efforts to improve border security.

In Uasin Gishu County, leaders called for the transfer of all officers who have served in the region for more than three years over perceived laxity.

Baringo County Commissioner Stephen Kutwa highlighted the challenges of insecurity in the county, warning armed criminals that their days are numbered.

Only a handful of locals turned up for the Jamhuri Day celebrations in Nakuru.

In Narok, the County Commissioner and the governor imposed a curfew from 10 pm today over insecurity.