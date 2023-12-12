Ruto: My policies to cut spending, raise revenue are paying off

President William Ruto now says Kenya is out of debt distress danger as his policies to cut spending and raise revenue start to pay off.

He spoke at the Jamhuri Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi.

“We have had to make our contribution to the struggle for the nation’s economic sovereignty. We have had to cut back significantly on expenditure and to defer the implementation of critical development programmes to stabilise our economy. The policy measures required to mobilise necessary revenues have been difficult, but they were our only way and means of escape,” said the president.

“Though painful, the sacrifices we have made, which would not only make our freedom fighters proud, but were also absolutely necessary at such a time as we found ourselves in to guarantee our nation’s economic stability. Proudly, these sacrifices have paid off: I can now confirm that Kenya is safely out of the danger.”