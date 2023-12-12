NTSA shocks motorists with plan to increase charges by upto 3,900pc

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) proposes to review its service charges by up to 3,900 percent to plug a budget deficit of more than Sh2.37 billion.

A proposal by the transport sector regulator said it has been reporting a deficit in its financial performance over time with a shortfall of Sh550 million in the financial year that ended June 30, 2023 alone.

“This gap excludes additional funds required to finance the key road safety programmes and recurrent cost of maintenance of ICT systems and licenses for the same. The cumulative deficit as of June 30, 2023, was Sh2,374 million,” said the NTSA.

“The total funding gap under development is Sh400 million with Sh250 million required for the smart driving licence and Sh150 million for counterpart funding under the development partners.”

To bridge the deficit, the NTSA is now proposes a drastic increase in the cost of 45 services rendered—including a 3,900 percent increase on what one would pay for the approval of a change of colour of a motor vehicle from Sh500 currently to Sh20,000.

The regulator also proposes to go hard on used motor vehicle dealerships with a proposed new licence fee of Sh100,000 up from Sh4,200 presently—marking a 2,281 percent jump if the suggested rates are approved.

Renewal of a permit as a used motor vehicle dealer is also set to jump by 1,090 percent to Sh50,000 from Sh4,200 currently.

Dealers in new motor vehicles face a revised permit fee of Sh100,000 up from Sh4,200 while it would cost them Sh50,000 to renew the permit, up from Sh4,200 currently.

The fee charged for replacing a lost or damaged log book would rise to Sh10,000 from Sh2,500, according to the NTSA proposals while replacing a damaged or lost driving licence would rise to Sh1,000 from Sh500.

Motorists will also be required to pay the NTSA Sh10,000 up from Sh1,000 to convert their foreign licences. Transfer of ownership of motor vehicles with an engine capacity not exceeding 1,000cc will now cost you Sh10,000 up from Sh1,660.

Road service licence for vehicles with a carrying capacity of six eight-passenger vehicles will cost Sh5,400 up from Sh2,700.

“As an institution, our capacity has been growing. The number of stations we man has also been growing, so we need to improve on capacity to manage on the road traffic challenges and that's why we need to increase our budget to foot the bills,” said NTSA board member Paul Posh Abwora.

A licence for a passenger vehicle with a carrying capacity of nine-14 will cost Sh6,400 up from Sh3,200. A licence for a 15-25 passenger vehicle will cost Sh 7,400 up from Sh3,750.

The licences given to digital taxi operators like Bolt and Uber have also been reviewed upwards by up to 100 percent from Sh 100,000 to Sh200,000.

Interestingly, the fee on transfer of ownership of motor vehicles not exceeding 1,000cc will be more expensive than transfer of cars with a capacity of between 1,001-1,200cc.

The NTSA has also introduced new revenue streams including inspection of accident vehicles that will done for Sh1,500, inspection centre licence (Sh200,000 annually) and motor vehicle licence (Sh3,000).

“Consider implementing a tiered fee structure based on the type and scale of services required. For example, the motor vehicle inspection fee of Sh1,000 currently charged for inspection of all vehicles including the three-wheeler (tuk-tuk) is not adequate to cater for the operational costs," says the draft report.

In the proposed charges, obtaining a normal number plate from NTSA would cost Sh5,000 compared to Sh3,000 presently while a PSV badge would go for Sh1,500 from Sh1,000 currently. A speed limiter will go for Sh150,000 in the new price schedule up from Sh50,000 currently.

“The motor vehicle inspection fees should be revised to the optimal levels that reflect economic realities and the value of the motor vehicles being assessed, that could be charged as per the various categories for existing commercial motor vehicles” NTSA said.