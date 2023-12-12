Pomp, colour at Kenya's 60th Jamhuri day fete

Kenya marked the 60th anniversary of her independence from the colonial master, the British Empire in a colourful, well-coordinated fanfare style perhaps in a display of its resolve to rise above the morass of economic hardship that runs deep.

From as early as 8 a.m., thousands streamed into Uhuru Gardens, the same place where the nation's founding father, the late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, delivered his maiden speech as the first president of the republic to a euphoric crowd enchanted by the range of possibilities their newfound autonomy would bring.

Six decades later, fervent members of the military band, literally blowing their trumpets, soothed the crowd with soulful hymns and soothing gospel songs.

In the open field at the center of the gardens, troops from the Army, Navy and Air Force of the 25th Mechanized Infantry Battalion (25 MIB) stood gallantly and focused. It was a big day for them too. The troops were dressed in the official ceremonial outfits of their respective services. Those from the Army were in red tunic ceremonial outfits, those from the Air Force in navy blue, and the rest from the Navy in their spotless white ceremonial tunics and almost knee-high black boots.

Kenya Army officer’s during Jamhuri Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi on December 12, 2023. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

The celebration was a big day for the 1,100 men of the battalion. It was the day they marked the final milestone of their formation when they were presented with the presidential and regimental colors by the Commander-in-Chief, William Ruto.

This time, the honor of carrying the colors went to Lieutenant Mark Manyara Mwita and Lieutenant Lenox Gitonga Njeru. Each was escorted by two armed senior non-commissioned officers to signify the importance of the color which, if lost, leads to the disbanding of the unit.

The exercise of preparing the flags to be presented was conducted under the supervision of the hawk-eyed Lt. Anad Mwinyi Rashid Adnan, who ensured that the place where the flags were to be placed awaiting their presentation was properly prepared.

The two officers carrying the flags led the regiment's troops in a quick parade of the flags in what the military calls "Trooping of Colours". This exercise ensures that every soldier on parade gets a close look at the colors and salutes as they pass. This happens every other time the two colors come near a troop, as they are treated with the utmost respect.

Although the President's color matches that of the national flag, each regimental color is unique to each unit, and chestnut brown is the official color of the 25 MIB.

The battalion, which has been based in Baragoi, Samburu, since 2018, has been instrumental in securing the Lamu Port, South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport Corridor (Lapsset), which is crucial in transporting crude oil from Lamu through Isiolo to Addis Ababa.

The 25 MIB have also played a vital role in Kenya's security by conducting checks at Archers Post along the busy Isiolo-Marsabit road, a route previously notorious for transporting illicit products, contraband and smuggling goods and people from Ethiopia into Kenya.

Only after an interfaith consecration service was the battalion presented with the two colors. This presentation symbolizes the deep respect and trust given to the Battalion in recognition of the brave deeds performed by its troops during war and peace efforts.

Satisfied with the performance of his troops, the battalion commander, Lt. Col. Galgalo Jirmo Liban, requested permission from the commander-in-chief to terminate the parade. This request was granted and in a mechanized yet synchronized manner, the troops departed, giving way to an aerial display by experienced fighter jet and military helicopter pilots, then entertainers, including local comedians such as Makokha, Ondiek Nyuka Quarter from the old school drama, Vioja Mahakamani. Also on the list were Captain Otoyo, Mtumishi and Mchungaji, Inspekta Mwala, Wilbroda (Papa Shirandula), Charity from the local TV show, mother-in-law and comedian Terrence.

Music artists were not left behind as singers Bahati, Fena Gitu, Nviri the storyteller, Gilad, Nazizi and Eric Wanaina gave Kenyans a reason to dance to the beat and forget about the worrisome economic situation. Kenyans were moved by Mr. Wanaina's rendition of Daima Mimi Mkenya.

Mawelchi traditional dancers entertain guests during Jamhuri Day celebrations at Chepkigen Primary School in Ziwa, Uasin Gishu County on December 12, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

About an hour and a half before the entertainment, thunderous applause filled the air as the presidential motorcade wound its way to the historic venue. The outriders sent Kenyans into a frenzy as they knew the man of the hour, President William Ruto, had arrived. True to their expectations, the Head of State, flanked by the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Francis Ogolla, who was yesterday conferred with the State Honour of the Class of Elder of the Golden Heart (EGH), and the President's Aide de Camp, arrived.

President William Ruto arrives at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi on December 12, 2023 to lead the nation in the 60th Jamhuri Day celebrations. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Ululations, chants and shouts broke the otherwise subdued atmosphere. As soon as the president passed by, the wave of excitement ended and the silence returned. The attendees looked slightly disturbed, but in typical Kenyan joviality, they managed to interlace their frowns with occasional smiles as they engaged in a little beauty parlor chitchat.

President William Ruto inspecting a guard of honour mounted by the Kenya Defence Forces during Jamhuri Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi on December 12, 2023. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

The only exception was the eclectic mood of students from various primary schools in Nairobi, who wore green T-shirts and sat close to the heavily guarded presidential dais where several dignitaries were seated, including President Ruto, his deputy Rigathi Gachagua, both Speakers of Parliament, and the presidents of Zanzibar and Ethiopia. Diplomats were also seated in this honorable place, some of them reading the special edition magazine called Agenda Kenya.

Jubilant students at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi during Jamhuri Day celebrations on December 12, 2023.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

In well-ordered rows, the cheerful young boys and girls were given umbrellas in the colors of the Kenyan flag. Those in the front rows were given green umbrellas, followed by those who were given white umbrellas, then the red color with a touch of white, and then those in the back rows were given black umbrellas. The genius of the plan was revealed when the sun became too hot around noon and each student's umbrella shot up, voila, the Kenyan flag appeared all over the area where the students were sitting.

A woman lifting a Kenyan flag at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi during Jamhuri Day celebrations on December 12, 2023.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

Powerful loudspeakers placed at strategic points blasted out instructions from the Masters of Ceremonies, who intermittently interrupted the music sung by numerous groups, including the legendary Maroon Commandos.

Then the speeches began. First, the governor of Nairobi, Johnson Sakaja, who listed his achievements with relative ease, including the deployment of over 7,000 community health promoters in the county, as well as the establishment of a neonatal intensive care unit at Mbagathi Hospital and another intensive care unit at Mmaa Lucy Kibaki Hospital. He then urged Kenyans to be united.

He was followed by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who in an unusually short speech spoke of the journey Kenya has taken since independence and said we are on the right track.

President Ruto followed and, as protocol dictates, gave his counterparts from Zanzibar and Ethiopia, as well as the vice president of Burundi and the deputy prime minister of Uganda, a chance to speak.

President William Ruto addresses the nation from Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi during Jamhuri Day celebrations on December 12, 2023. Photo credit: PCS

Wearing expensive Louboutin shoes and an impeccable suit, the official tenant of the House on the Hill told Kenyans that the tough financial policies he had recently adopted were for their good and that they should brace themselves for a short-term period of hardship before enjoying the long-term benefits. However, he did not tell Kenyans what the government was doing to fix what has now become a perennial national power outage in the country.

Dr. Ruto also announced that he had honored outstanding athlete and multiple world record breaker Faith Kipyegon with the EGH state award.

He also said his government had introduced austerity measures to cut spending, but this was a tough sell to Kenyans who have expressed distaste at the ostentatious display of opulence by senior government officials, including the President's expensive half-a-million crocodile skin belt. The Cabinet Secretary for Transport also got Kenyans talking about his Rolex Yatch-Master 37 Rose Gold watch, which barely a week ago cost about Sh4 million.

President William Ruto during Jamhuri Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi on December 12, 2023. Photo credit: PCS

In the same speech, the President said he was committed to steering Kenya's climate resilience and climate change agenda on the continent and globally. By half past one, the speech was over and hundreds of fuel-guzzling vehicles carrying the important men and women quickly left Uhuru Gardens for State House for lunch. Kenyans, the majority, went home armed with the hope of finding their next meal and perhaps later a glorious future.



