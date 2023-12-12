Welcome home! Inside Ruto's grand plan to welcome the world to Kenya

Foreigners visiting Kenya will from next year no longer require visas, President William Ruto has announced.

Speaking on Tuesday at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi during the 60th Jamhuri Day celebrations, President Ruto declared that the country had abolished visa requirements for foreign nationals visiting the country.

“Beginning January 2024, Kenya will be a visa-free country. It shall no longer be necessary for any person from any corner of the globe to carry the burden of applying for a visa to come to Kenya,” President Ruto said.

The Head of State also noted that Kenya is the home of humanity, a scientific fact that fills all Kenyans with pride and underscores the country's rich heritage.

“Kenya has a simple message to humanity: Welcome Home! This is why, the Government has abolished the requirement of visas for all our visitors,” the President said.

The scientific history traces early humanity to Kenya, with various archaeological sites in the country standing as verifiable fossil evidence to the fact.

Furthermore, Kenya is recognised by paleontologists as a hotbed of archaeological discoveries contributing to the story of human evolution.

“In short, we are the first home of all humanity, and we joyfully embrace our ancestral task of welcoming humanity home,” the President said.

To implement the new policy, the Head of State said, the government has developed a digital platform to ensure that all travellers to Kenya are identified in advance on an electronic platform.

President William Ruto inspecting a guard of honour mounted by the Kenya Defence Forces during Jamhuri Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi on December 12, 2023. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Further, all foreign visitors will obtain electronic travel authorisation, the President explained.

Kenyans, President Ruto said, have shown time and again, that they are not afraid of the world beyond its borders.

He said, Kenyans venture abroad fearlessly and, in reciprocation, warmly welcome our visitors from near and far.

“Our world, and the good in it, belongs to those who are not shy to embrace globalization,” the President said.

The declaration is an advancement of President Ruto’s clarion call on African nations to consider abolishing visa requirements for Africans as a way to further boost economic integration on the continent.

President Ruto’s administration has in recent months entered into visa-free agreements with various countries.

Speaking on December 9, during the Youth Connekt Africa Summit in Nairobi, President Ruto championed the need for African nations to stop visa requirements for its population.