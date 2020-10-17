Lockdown looms as Covid response team meets

You could soon face fresh restrictions as the government seeks to stem the rising Covid-19 infections, Ministry of Health insiders say.

The National Emergency Response Committee (NERC) is scheduled to meet tomorrow and recommend a new raft of measures to contain a suspected second wave of the virus, which has been manifest in the latest statistics.

The insider said Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, who heads the committee, has called the meeting to recommend some restrictions to the President as fears rise that many Kenyans have dropped their guard in the belief that the virus was contained.

The recommendations may include partial lock downs in some parts, with Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru and Turkana touted as leading candidates.

Health experts have warned about increased community infections as social activities start peaking after the President eased restrictions.

Political gatherings

There are now fears that the emerging political gatherings, the opening of places of worship and learning institutions and social functions are fertile grounds for the spread of the deadly virus.

The source said that Mr Kagwe is expected to speak to the committee about recommending some restrictive measures to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The CS’s concerns come as the country continues to record rising infection rates, with the past week registering over 4,311 new cases.

The last time the country witnessed similar numbers was eight weeks ago.

Yesterday, some 437 cases were reported, with the country recording 140 recoveries.

Nairobi still leads in the number of reported cases, with 136 people testing positive yesterday.

Nakuru, another hotspot, had 66 cases. Due to the spike in infections, Nakuru Level Five hospital has banned visitors to stem further infections.

Deputy medical superintendent, Dr Aisha Maina, said the move was part of the measures to safeguard the wellbeing of patients.

“It is the responsibility of the hospital to control the number of visitors who come in during this Covid-19 period,” she said.

County health officials have linked the spike to irresponsible behaviour among residents.

The Health executive, Dr Kariuki Gichuki, said: “With social places, individuals do not wear face masks or observe social distancing.”

Social gatherings

Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union secretary-general Dr Chibanzi Mwachonda said that the increased number of cases are a cause for concern, especially at a time when politicians continue to hold social gatherings as the virus spreads.

“The cases are rising after weeks of heightened political activities, large gatherings and public apathy towards prevention measures,” he said.

The country has also seen an increase in the number of deaths with an average of six daily in October alone. Yesterday, eight deaths were recorded, bringing the total fatalities to 813.

An assessment by the Nation indicates that the highest number of deaths this month was 11, which was recorded on October 12. The lowest fatality rate the country recorded this month has been three.

Additional reporting by Phylis Musasia.