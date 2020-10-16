Kenya's Covid-19 tally rises by 437 as death toll hits 813

The Health ministry on Friday reported 437 more Covid-19 cases in Kenya, alongside eight more deaths and 140 more recoveries.

This raised the number of declared infections in Kenya, since the first one on March 13, to 43,580, the number of deaths to 813 and the total number of recovered patients to 31,648.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 73 of the newly recovered patients were in the home-based care programme and 68 at hospitals across the country.

The new patients were found after the analysis of 4,311 samples in the last 24 hours, raising the total number tested in the country so far to 611,552.

CS Kagwe said 430 of the new patients were Kenyans and seven foreigners living in the country, and that 253 were male and 184 female.

The youngest patient was four months old and the oldest 95.

Nairobi accounted for 136 of the new cases, Nakuru 66, Kilifi 29, Kisumu 26, Uasin Gishu and Kericho 21 each, Embu 17, Busia 16 and Kajiado 15.

Migori and Machakos each recorded 14 new infections, Kiambu and Meru nine each, Nandi eight, Bomet six, Nyeri, Laikipia and Mombasa five each, Nyamira three, Nyandarua, Elgeyo Marakwet, Turkana, Tharaka Nithi and Wajir two each, and Wajir and Siaya one each.











