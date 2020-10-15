Another 602 people have Thursday tested positive for Covid-19 from 5,618 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health has announced. This brings the total number of positive cases in Kenya so far to 43,143. The country's cumulative tests now stand at 607,241.

“From the cases, 585 are Kenyans and 17 are foreigners. 407 are males and 195 females. The youngest is a one-year old child while the oldest is 93,” MoH said in a statement.

Nairobi leads with 133 cases followed by Nakuru (47), Uasin Gishu (47), Kilifi (46), Kisumu (46), Mombasa (44), Kericho (32), Kakamega (28), Turkana (25), Kisii (21), Machakos (20), Laikipia (13), Nyandarua (12), Bungoma (12), Kiambu (11), Nandi (10), Busia (7), Kajiado (7) and Baringo (6).

At the same time, 80 people have recovered from the disease, 51 from the home-based care programme while 29 have been discharged from various hospitals. This brings total recoveries to 31,508.

The ministry also announced that eight patients have succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, bringing total fatality to 805.