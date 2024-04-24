URP

Kaparo: Birth of URP and the creation of Jubilee Alliance

 URP leaders during a meeting at Kasarani stadium in Nairobi on September 8,2016 when the party was dissolved ahead of the Jubilee Party merger.

Photo credit: File I Nation Media Group

By  Francis ole Kaparo

What you need to know:

  • As URP founding chairman, it fell upon me to inspire the direction and scope of the party’s outreach initiatives.
  • We were to become the bridge Kenyans crossed as the nation embraced the tantalising promises of the 21st century.
  • In my public life, I had stood for unity and pragmatism.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Motoring: Faulty car cooling system? What to do

  2. PREMIUM How Tanzanian traders made coconut dishes too posh for Kenyans

  3. PREMIUM Inside roaring conflict pitting VC Kiama against UoN council

    Prof Stephen Kiama

  4. PREMIUM Inside UDA's 190,000-candidate grassroots elections

    KRA Chairman, Anthony Mwaura

  5. PREMIUM Creating wealth, one bead at a time

    Jane Kailikia,