Former Speaker Francis ole Kaparo.

Francis ole Kaparo: How my ‘foolish’ Kasarani speech caught Moi’s ear and proposal for Speaker’s seat

Former Speaker Francis ole Kaparo.

Photo credit: File

By  Francis ole Kaparo

What you need to know:

  • As the National Assembly Speaker, it was Francis ole Kaparo’s duty to steer discourse back to acceptable.
  • As soon as I was done speaking, President Moi stood up and adjourned the meeting. There was dead silence. Kaparo was finished!
  • More than 30 years later, I look back at that conference and regard it as the defining moment of my career.
  • This first instalment of our exclusive serialisation of ‘Calming the Storms’, Francis ole Kaparo’s memoirs.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM The unlikely rise of Gen Ogolla to the helm of Ruto’s military

    President William Ruto with Chief of Defense Forces Francis Ogolla

  2. PREMIUM Gen Ogolla’s tragic death mirrors that of Nigeria’s military head Attahiru

    Francis Ogolla

  3. PREMIUM How Moi allies lost the right to buy iconic Intercontinental Hotel

    Hotel InterContinental

  4. PREMIUM Drama back at UoN as VC Stephen Kiama sent on compulsory leave, again

    Prof Stephen Kiama

  5. PREMIUM The unlikely burial of ‘big man’ Gen Ogolla defying Luo traditions

    General Francis Ogolla Memorial