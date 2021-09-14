Raila Odinga woos Maasai with land pledge

Raila Odinga

ODM leader Raila Odinga addresses Maasai delegates at in Kajiado County yesterday.

Photo credit: Pool
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (3)
logo (13)

By  Samwel Owino  &  Stanley Ngotho

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga has pledged to address “systematic marginalisation” of the Maasai if elected President next year.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.