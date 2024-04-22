Kaparo

Francis ole Kaparo: The pragmatist in Cabinet - Personal worries over proximity to seat of power

Former National Assembly Speaker Francis Ole Kaparo.

Photo credit: File

By  Francis ole Kaparo

What you need to know:

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM 11,310 teachers sever links with Metropolitan sacco

    Metropolitan National Sacco Ltd offices at Chai House along Koinange street

  2. PREMIUM Is another Kawira impeachment in the offing in Meru?

  3. PREMIUM The big divisions in factions’ fight for Kikuyu Council of Elders’ title

    Kikuyu Council of Elders

  4. PREMIUM Gachagua, Sakaja camps jostle ahead of UDA polls

    Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.