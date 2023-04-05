Bandits kill herdsman, steal 15 camels in raid at Ole Kaparo's home

A herdsman was shot and killed after bandits raided the homestead of former National Assembly Speaker Francis ole Kaparo in Laikipia County.

Mr Kaparo was not at home when the armed bandits raided the homestead near Doldol town. The attackers stole 15 camels.

Laikipia Deputy County Commissioner Bernard Odino said police suspect the bandits came from Samburu County and liaised with local informers.

Mr Odino said some 10 camels were recovered on Tuesday afternoon as they were being driven to Samburu East.

"Soon after the raid, a multi agency team comprising of security officers pursued the raiders. They caught up with them and 10 camels were recovered while being driven towards Wamba town in Samburu East Sub-County," said Mr Odino on phone.

The administrator said there was heavy exchange of fire before the bandits escaped.

This was the second time in four months that bandits were raiding Mr Kaparo home. In December, his Kimanjo home was attacked and 17 camels stolen.

Locals claim that there have been six raids in the area in a span of two weeks and dozens of livestock have been stolen.

Incidents of insecurity in parts of Laikipia North have been rampant despite the government promising to end the menace through security operations in the area.

Doldol is in Mukogodo location which has been declared "disturbed and dangerous" area with security forces carrying out operations alongside other troubled regions in the North Rift.

Mukogodo forest which is the target of security operation has for the last two years became a hideout for armed bandits who terrorize the locals.

Armed herders from Samburu and Isiolo counties have occupied the forest purportedly in search of pasture and water following a prolonged drought. They have been raiding shops to steal foodstuffs and homesteads where they steal sheep and goats and drive them into the thick forest.

Last year, the National Government promised to recruit 300 National Police Reserves ((NPR)to be deployed along a 100Km stretch on the common border of Laikipia, Isiolo and Samburu counties.