Surjit: Let’s talk about diabetes

A diabetes test. The second week of November is World Diabetes Week.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Surjit Singh Flora

Journalist

What you need to know:

  • In 2008, there were 1.3 million cases of diabetes in Kenya. This number is expected to rise to more than 2million by 2030.
  • According to health experts, South Asians have a higher risk of myocardial infarction and higher proportionate mortality from cardiovascular disease compared with most other race/ethnic groups in Kenya.


Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.