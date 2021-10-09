Surprising reasons why you should be cooking your food

Surprising reasons why you should be cooking your food. Photo | Photosearch

By  Sona Parmar

What you need to know:

  • While some will argue that raw foods are better because the heat from cooking destroys the nutrients in our food, that’s not always true

Last week, I talked about the importance of cooking your food before you eat it. I compared the stomach to a saucepan of hot water on the stove. The temperature of the water needed to be high enough to cook (digest) the food that came in. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.