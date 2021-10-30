Are you a foodie or a full-blown food addict?

It can be difficult to distinguish between overeating and food addiction.

It can be difficult to distinguish between overeating and food addiction.

By  Fiona Muthoni

What you need to know:

  • Food addiction has a lot in common with drug abuse because both experiences trigger dopamine release.
  • Foods that contain sugars and fats raise your blood sugar levels which explains why they tend to be addictive.
  • Not only can food addiction cause problems with your health, it also puts a strain on relationships and other areas of your life.

Do you ever feel like no amount of food can satisfy your hunger? It could be cravings for particular foods -- perhaps salty chips or a chocolate bar.  Some people may eat away their problems while others turn to food to alleviate negative emotions. Food addiction is not just a problem for people on TV - it's a reality for many people.

Previous article

Childhood trauma may be affecting your adulthood if…
Next article

Exercise addiction: Are you hooked to your workout routine?

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.