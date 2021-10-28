Exercise addiction: Are you hooked to your workout routine?

Everyone has different health goals and abilities

By  Fiona Muthoni

What you need to know:

  • It's essential for those experiencing these symptoms of exercise addiction to speak up, reach out for help, or take things slow until they find the proper workout schedule.
  • It may be hard for someone who has an addiction to realise that they have a problem.
  • Do not compare your workout schedule with that of another person.

Exercise addiction, also known as exercise dependence, is an unhealthy relationship with working out, where one feels the need to work out excessively in order to function normally.

