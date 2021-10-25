Is there a place for adult movies in relationships?

The habit of watching adult movies hardly starts when partners start a relationship.

The habit of watching adult movies hardly starts when partners start a relationship.

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  • Unlike the popular belief that the consumption of adult movies is the onset of problems in relationships, usage of porn tends to be a result of other problems that a couple may be facing.
  • Pornography in a relationship impacts the man and the woman differently.
  • Porn can be highly addictive based on how you approach and consume it.

Not many people in relationships will admit to watching adult movies or incorporating adult movies into their sex lives. However, websites that host adult content are very popular. Alexa, a global website traffic ranking site ranks porn sites among the most frequently visited sites globally. In Kenya, these websites have previously featured among the top ten most popular websites. According to counseling psychologist Raphael Mundia, adult content is consumed behind closed doors because it is frowned upon by society. “Consumption of pornography is accompanied by feelings of guilt and shame because of its close association with immorality,” she says. “People who consume this content are considered immoral or psychologically disturbed.” Indeed, there are aspects of adult content that out rightly promote immorality and illegalities. In December 2020, the world’s most popular adult content platform was forced to delete millions of adult materials and institute new user restrictions after a report exposed how sex trafficking victims were being exploited on its platform.

Previous article

The essential manual for making friends at your new school
Next article

The complete guide to understanding and managing asthma

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.