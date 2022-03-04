Ash Wednesday

A Catholic faithful attends Mass during Ash Wednesday at Holy Family Basilica  on March 2, 2022. 

| Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Weekend

Prime

The season of fasting for balance in a time of very tough challenges 

New Content Item (1)

By  Austin Bukenya

What you need to know:

  • This year, the Christians started their 40-day Lent this week, on Ash Wednesday.
  • The Muslims will start their 30-day Saum after sighting the new moon at the beginning of April.

We are approaching the end of the first quarter of the year, 1QY, as the finance and planning people call it. You may have noticed that around this time each year, Muslims and Christians of the mainstream churches announce and observe solemn periods of prayer, good works and strict self-discipline, summed up as “fasting”. The Christians call the observance “Lent”, and the Muslims refer to theirs as “Saum/sawm” or “Ramadhan”, the Arabic name of the month in which the fast is observed.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.